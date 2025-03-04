Ambulance Misuse Exposed: Hyderabad Traffic Police Seize Vehicle Transporting Dogs

Live
Just In
A routine vehicle-checking drive by Panjagutta traffic police took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when an ambulance blaring its siren was found transporting not patients but two caged dogs.
The vehicle was immediately seized, and a case was registered against the driver, Laxminarayana, and the owner, Abdul Kalim. Investigations revealed that the dogs were being transported from Himayathnagar to a private hospital in Madinaguda, Miyapur, for a vasectomy procedure.
Growing Concern Over Siren Misuse
This incident highlights the increasing misuse of ambulance sirens in Hyderabad, prompting authorities to intensify their crackdown. The Hyderabad traffic police had launched a special drive on 3 March to curb the unauthorised use of sirens, following multiple complaints about their excessive use, often causing unnecessary panic and public inconvenience.
Officials reiterated that sirens are strictly meant for life-threatening emergencies and that violations would be dealt with firmly. As part of the ongoing operation, another ambulance was seized on Tuesday for operating without valid documents, reinforcing the urgency of stricter enforcement.
Action Against Violators
The Hyderabad traffic police are now planning to hold discussions with ambulance operators, drivers, and hospital management to address the growing misuse of emergency sirens. Authorities aim to implement stricter regulations to prevent non-essential use and ensure that ambulances serve their intended purpose without causing undue disruption.
With the recent crackdown, officials hope to restore public trust in emergency services and prevent further instances of such reckless misuse.