‘Amendment in Waft Act is against Muslims’ religious rights

Asifabad: Demanding that the Central government withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Muslims held a demonstration here on Friday.

Muslims held a rally from the town’s Jama Masjid to Ambedkar Chowk wearing black ribbons. On this occasion, they garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and paid tributes. Later, mosque imams Maulana Ayaz Ashrafi and Hafiz Taher Hashmi said that the Central government has amended the Waqf Act which is against the Constitution. He said the amendment to the Waqf Act will harm the autonomy of the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf institutions.

He said that this is interference in Muslims’ religious rights and it is part of a conspiracy to steal Waqf properties. He demanded that the Central government immediately withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which is against the Constitution. Otherwise, he warned that the agitation will be intensified.

Leaders Fayaz, Abdullah, Aman, Ubed Bin Yahia (Tariq), Abdul Rahman, Rafiq Ahmed, Javid Ghulam, Abbu, MD Salim, Sajid, MD Ahmed, Taj, Imran, Emraan Hashmi, Asif, Zameer and others participated in this protest.