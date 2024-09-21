American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Citizens Specialty Hospital Gives New Lease on Life to 93-Year-Old Suffering from Advanced Colon Cancer

American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Citizens Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad has successfully treated a 93-year-old male diagnosed with cancer of the ascending colon (part of the large intestine and runs upwards on the right side of the abdomen), showcasing the hospital’s expertise in advanced Cancer Care and minimally invasive surgery. The patient, Mr. Gheesaram, presented with abdominal pain and weight loss over the past two months. Following thorough evaluations, the Surgical team performed a complex procedure Laparoscopic assisted radical right hemi colectomy that involved, taking out part of the right side of the colon, and reconnecting the remaining parts of the intestine.

The patient’s advanced age presented a unique challenge, but the expert team at AOI was able to perform the procedure with precision and care. The patient made a steady recovery, resulting in his discharge in a stable condition, on 5th post operative day.

Harish Trivedi, CEO of CTSI – South Asia, emphasized the importance of such outcomes in advancing cancer care across India: “This case highlights the expertise and innovation at AOI. Our aim is to continue setting new benchmarks in cancer treatment, ensuring that even the most complex cases have access to world-class care. Mr. Gheesaram’s successful outcome reflects our commitment to offering hope and healing to patients, regardless of their age or health condition.”

The patient underwent a minimally invasive laparoscopic procedure, which is known to offer several benefits, including reduced recovery time and minimized surgical risks, particularly critical for elderly patients. The surgery involved advanced laparoscopic techniques & complex anaesthesia monitoring ensuring the safe and effective removal of the affected section of the colon.

Dr Prabhakar P, Regional Chief Operating Officer (RCOO), AOI, expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishment: “Successfully treating a patient of this age with such a complex condition is a testament to the dedication and skill of our Oncology team. Our focus at AOI is not only on delivering state-of-the-art Cancer Care but also on improving the quality of life for our patients, regardless of age or complexity of the case.”

Dr Pratap Varma, (Surgical Oncology & Thoracic Surgery), Laparoscopic, Robotic, and HIPEC Surgeon, remarked on the patient’s progress: “Given Mr. Gheesaram’s advanced age, we were very mindful of the risks. However, his resilience and the capabilities of our minimally invasive techniques anaesthesia team allowed us to perform the surgery with success. We are pleased to see him recovering well and returning to a stable condition.”

The team at AOI will continue to monitor the patient’s health and recovery, ensuring he receives ongoing care and support as needed. The hospital’s commitment to providing top-tier Cancer Care remains steadfast, as it continues to be one of the leaders in oncology treatment across India.