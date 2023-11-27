Amit Shah promises total uplift of tribals

Mulugu: In a significant development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged to revitalise Mulugu’s economic landscape if the BJP’s candidate, Dr Ajmira Prahlad secures victory in the upcoming elections. Shah was addressing the massive gathering during the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’ held in the district on Sunday. He assured the establishment of a paper factory and restoration of key infrastructure, emphasising the BJP’s commitment to fostering the welfare of adivasis and tribals.

In response to local concerns raised by Dr Prahlad, Shah addressed the closure of a paper factory in Mangapet mandal by the Congress government, assuring renovation and re-establishment. The BJP rally highlighted concerns over the allocation of funds for a National Tribal University in Mulugu, with Shah promising an additional Rs 300 crores if Dr Prahlad emerges victorious. Moreover, he accused the ruling party of sowing discord between tribal and non-tribal populations in Mulugu.

Noteworthy in Shah’s speech was the promise to grant national status to Medaram Sammakka and Saralamma, signalling a commitment to recognising tribal heritage. In addition, he promised to setup a tribal museum at the national level.

Amit Shah underscored the BJP’s dedication to tribal welfare, citing examples of tribal empowerment under the Modi government. The promise of scholarships, housing, and sanitation initiatives featured prominently, with Shah asserting the BJP’s intent to provide comprehensive solutions to issues such as waste land management. “If BJP wins in Telangana, we will put Rs 12,000 into the accounts of farmers,” he said.

He criticised the ruling KCR government, accusing it of diverting funds meant for developmental projects into corruption. He called for the removal of Chief Minister KCR, alleging misappropriation of thousands of crores in the name of schemes. The BJP rally attracted a significant turnout, with around 30 thousand attendees. Notable figures from the BJP, including former MLA Martineni Dharmarao, were present.