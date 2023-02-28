Amit Shah to chair key meeting with TS BJP leaders in Delhi today

Hyderabad: Does the Centre want to take stock of the feedback from the Telangana party leaders on the pros and cons in case of the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha following the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia?



Speculations are abuzz about it following the national party calling the Telangana State BJP leaders to attend a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday meeting.

The State party leaders however were tightlipped over the issue as none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be chairing the meeting.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman, party national secretaries and state party in-charges Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal and Aravind Menon will be present at the meeting.

Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar; party national vice-president D K Aruna; national executive member and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender; former MPs and national executive members Vivek Venkataswamy and AP Jithender Reddy, were among those called to attend the meeting. However, party national president JP Nadda will also be present at the meeting is not yet known.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior party leader confirmed the meeting with Shah and the state party leaders. However, the meeting called for reviewing the progress made in implementing the party activities. It includes the 'Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa' street corner meetings and the formation of polling booth committees. The response of people to the street corner meetings and the calendar of other political activities planned till March.

However, the issue of BRS MLC arrest gained traction as the state BJP has to hold public meetings on Tuesday across the 119 assembly segments on the concluding day of the Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa.

The meeting with Shah is scheduled for Tuesday. But, some key leaders from the State are likely to remain in Delhi till March 2 or 3. They will further hammer out strategies to strengthen the party organisation in Telangana following the directions of Shah after the meeting.