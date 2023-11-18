Amit Shah to unveil BJP election manifesto today

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release the BJP’s election manifesto for the Telangana State Assembly elections at 6 pm on Saturday.

State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Friday that the party has chalked out an action plan to take the BJP’s election manifesto to every home. The mandal and village units of the party were asked to continue the door-to-door campaign. Besides, taking the manifesto to the people, the party will expose the failures and conspiracies of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s government and the scams that took place during the BRS tenure.

Further, the party has intensified its electioneering across all the Assembly segments where the BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) contesting. The national leaders of the party will be addressing the public meetings and participating in roadshows for the next week.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Das, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be participating in the electioneering, he added.