Amit Shah to woo Huzurabad voters
The State BJP delegation led by its president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The delegation comprised Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, former Minister Etala Rajender, BJP core committee member G Vivek Venkat Swamy, former MP Jitender Reddy, ex-MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy senior leaders G Premender Reddy and Dugyla Pradeep Kumar. In his interaction to the delegation members Shah promised to participate in the ensuing Huzurabad by-election campaign seeking votes for the party nominee, Rajender, informed a statement from the MP's office here on Wednesday.
Shah directed the BJP leaders to work hard for the party's victory in Huzurabad bye-elections. The leaders also discussed the party president, Sanjay Kumar's proposed padayatra to be launched on August 9 and other activities of the party in the State.