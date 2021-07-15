Amit Shah to woo Huzurabad voters

Karimnagar: The State BJP delegation led by its president and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The delegation comprised Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, former Minister Etala Rajender, BJP core committee member G Vivek Venkat Swamy, former MP Jitender Reddy, ex-MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy senior leaders G Premender Reddy and Dugyla Pradeep Kumar. In his interaction to the delegation members Shah promised to participate in the ensuing Huzurabad by-election campaign seeking votes for the party nominee, Rajender, informed a statement from the MP's office here on Wednesday.

Shah directed the BJP leaders to work hard for the party's victory in Huzurabad bye-elections. The leaders also discussed the party president, Sanjay Kumar's proposed padayatra to be launched on August 9 and other activities of the party in the State.