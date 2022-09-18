Amit Shah's meet utter flop: Errabelli

Hyderabad: Telangana Liberation Day organised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy ended in utter flop as people in the State stayed away from the programme, said State Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said here on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, Dayakar Rao said while the national leaders worked hard for the unity in olden days, today the BJP leaders are striving for disunity and dismembering the country.

He said the people of Telangana are not ready to believe those parties which had no connection with Telangana armed peasant struggle and country's freedom struggle. Once again this was proved. He said the BJP, which was showering false love for Telangana people, has been depriving Central funds to Telangana, he added.