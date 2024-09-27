Amma Adarsa Patashala should submit measurement book by Monday

Wanaparthy District: District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi directed that as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva programme, every sanitation worker in the district should undergo medical health check-up, Jeevan Jyoti and Suraksha Yojana insurance.

As part of the dry day program on Friday morning, wanaparthy Mandal visited Anjanagiri, Pangal and Bandapalli villages.

Apart from inspecting the Dry Day programs going on in the villages, Amma Adarsh ​​School works were inspected.

Amma Adarsha Patashala has been ordered to prepare a measurement book for those who have completed their work and give it by Monday. Have the sanitation workers in the villages been medically examined or not? He inquired whether insurance policies like Jeevan Jyoti and Suraksha Yojana have been completed or not. Swachhata Hi Seva program will be conducted till October 2, as part of this program, the rural development department officer has been ordered to conduct medical examinations and insurance policies for every multi-purpose worker in the district and link them to the bank account.