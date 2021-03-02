Anchor Shyamala And Her Husband Narasimha Reddy Meet YS Sharmila At Lotus Pond

YS Sharmila is preparing to set up a new political party in Telangana. It is learned that she will also announce the name of the party on the 9th of next month. Many politicians have expressed support for Sharmila in this regard. Some movie celebrities are also meeting Sharmila. Tollywood celebrity anchor Shyamala meets Sharmila. This morning she met Sharmila along with her husband Narasimha Reddy at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad.

During their meeting, which lasted for about fifteen minutes, various issues were discussed. It seems they said they would join the party if it is formed. Sharmila's husband brother Anil Kumar's birthday is on February 10. Anchor Shyamala, however, said that they will not be able to meet Sharmila at the time and thus now met her.

It's only going to be a Friendly Meet. She told the media that there was nothing beyond that. Shyamala hopes that Sharmila will succeed in coming into Telangana politics with her own team. She said everything was going well. Will Sharmila be successful? It is up to the people to decide the question asked by the media. Women will excel in all fields. Happy Women's Day in advance to all women, Shyamala said to the media…

Currently, Shyamala is excelling as an anchor and artist in movies. Her husband Narasimha has acted in several Telugu TV serials. But before the AP general election, Shyamala and her husband both wore YCP scarves in the presence of current CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Subsequently, the election campaign was also conducted in some constituencies. Having recently met Sharmila, it seems that the two will soon be moving into a new party.

According to the sources, Sharmila will soon organize a public meeting and announce the date for the formation of the party…