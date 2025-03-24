Anchor Shyamala appears for questioning in betting apps case

Hyderabad police continue their investigation into the betting apps case, with several individuals being questioned. On Sunday, popular television anchor Shyamala appeared at the Panjagutta police station for questioning, accompanied by her legal representative.

So far, the police have interrogated five individuals in connection with the case, including Teja, Constable Kiran, Vishnupriya, and Ritu Chowdhary. Authorities have also issued fresh notices to those still absconding.

Meanwhile, the court is set to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Bhayya Sunny Yadav today. The police remain focused on uncovering further links in the case as the investigation progresses.