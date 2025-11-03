Angry KTR demands apology from Revanth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy must apologise immediately for his recent 'shameful and insulting' remarks on the Indian Army.

Revanth Reddy, during his Jubilee Hills by-election campaign, kicked up a controversy by reportedly stating on October 31 that India failed to counter effectively when Pakistan attacked. The comment has outraged certain quarters for undermining the courage and integrity of the India’s armed forces.

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) maintaining that the Chief Minister’s remarks in question insulted the Indian armed forces and violated the Model Code of Conduct. The party described the CM's statements as “baseless, misleading, and deeply disrespectful” to soldiers who took part in Operation Sindoor and other counter-terror missions.

Placing his party’s point of view, KTR said that such ‘irresponsible and disgraceful” comments were unbecoming of a person holding the Chief Minister’s position. “To insult the Indian Army merely to score political points in an election rally is a new low, even by Revanth Reddy’s standards,” KTR observed, demanding that the Chief Minister should withdraw his statement and tender an unconditional public apology to the Indian Army.

KTR commented that it takes immense hard work, dedication, commitment and love for the country one to join the armed forces and put one’s life on the line for the nation. “We are able to live safely, do politics and spend time with our families only because our soldiers are standing guard at the borders, enduring the most cruel and difficult conditions,” he added.

Questioning the intent behind Revanth Reddy’s words, KTR asked, “What made you belittle our Army and glorify Pakistan? What were you trying to achieve by humiliating our brave soldiers?” He further said, “For a man who was once caught with bags of cash, it is perhaps natural to worship goondas and rowdy-sheeters. But, as the Chief Minister of Telangana, you have a duty to show dignity and patriotism. Stop insulting the Indian Army and stop praising an enemy nation.”

KTR said Revanth Reddy’s comments have deeply hurt the sentiments of crores of Indians who hold the Army in the highest regard. “As the representative of Telangana, you must behave responsibly and honour the soldiers who protect our borders — not belittle them for your political theatrics,” KTR remarked.