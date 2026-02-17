  1. Home
Anirudh jubilant over Congress victory

  • Created On:  17 Feb 2026 7:35 AM IST
Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA and Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation election in-charge Janampalli Anirudh Reddy expressed happiness over the Congress party winning the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in the Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation.

He stated that bringing the Mahabubnagar Corporation into the Congress fold is a gift to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. In the elections held on Monday, T Mamatha of the Congress party was elected as Mayor and Surender Reddy as Deputy Mayor.

