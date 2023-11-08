Anjan Kumar Yadav files nomination for Musheerabad, says Congress will form govt

Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav filed his nomination as Congress MLA candidate for Mushirabad constituency on Wednesday. A huge rally started from Adikmet Hanuman temple in the constituency and went through Ramnagar, Musheerabad, Bolapur, Gandhinagar Secunderabad to Musheerabad MMARO office.

Later, Anjan Kumar said that the KCR family has robbed people and asked people to change the state governments of this corrupt country. He said that KCR's family has been turned into gold by naming it as golden Telangana and they have committed corruption of crores of rupees and opined that all these will be brought out in the coming Congress government.

He said that in the coming elections, the Congress will form the government in the state. He accused the central government of not conducting an inquiry against the KCR government's corruption. He said that TRS MLAs have looted 30 percent on things like Dalit Bandhu scheme and that their previous MLA Mynampally Hanumatha Rao himself said that he had looted lakhs of crores.

He said that the Congress government is the government that solves the public problems and asserted that development in Musheerabad was done only in the Congress party and alleged that the current MLA is lagging behind in the development. He said that he is coming forward to serve the people and he has done a lot of development work when he was MP.