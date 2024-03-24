Announcement of BRS candidates for Nalgonda and Bhongir MP seats created ripples in party

Nalgonda: Announcement of BRS candidates Kancharla Krishna Reddy and Kyama Mallesh for Nalgonda and Bhongir seats created ripples in the party .



How far the leaders who stood with KCR during the Telangana agitation and were ignored even for nominated posts during the BRS ten years and put high hopes on MP tickets , will cooperate both Krishna Reddy and Mallesh is a big question

Kancharla Krishna Reddy who is brother of former MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy , native of Urumadla of Chityal had political quarrels with legislative council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy who is also native of Urumadla.The duo brothers shifted their loyalty from TDP to TRS before 2018 assembly elections. There are allegations that Kancharla brothers are behind the creating gap between KCR and Gutha . vexed with Kancharla brothers and other rivals' attitude in the party , Gutha son Amith Reddy maintaining distance to BRS and reportedly got in touch with CM Revanth who is kin and kith to Gutha family.

So also , TRS one of the founder member , party state secretary Chada Kishan Reddy who opposed Kanchrla Bhupal Reddy re nomination for Nalgonda assembly ticket . put high hopes of his candidature for Nalgonda MP ticket but in vain.

So also , BRS leader . Another party founder member and senior leader Chakilam Anil Kumar is in the same situation as Chada Kishan Reddy. another Telangana movement leader Cheruku Sudhakar Goud who shifted BRS from congress before assembly elections future is in dilema .one of the main aspirants of BRS MP ticket for Nalgonda , former MLC Tera Chinapa Reddy has resigned to primary membership of party , soon after,, KCR announced Kancharla Krishna Reddy's name as BRS candidate for Nalgonda MP seat. Kanchrla Krishna Reddy having political touch in Nalgonda , Nakrekal and Munugodu constituencies. He has to fight with Jana Reddy's son ruling congress party candidate Raghuveer Reddy and BJP's candidate Huzurnagar former MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy.

The same situation is being witnessed in Bhongir MP seat . Aler former MLA Budida Bixamaiah Goud who shifted his loyalty to BRS during Munugodu By-poll was assured with Bhongir MP seat , So also , another Telangana movement leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy who shifted his loyalty from Congress to BRS also assured with MP seat and OUJAC leader , Bhongir former MLA P.Shekar Reddy , former sheep and goat reares corporation chairman Balaraj Yadav who is native of Bhongir MP constituency pin high hopes on Bhongir MP seat but in vain, as BRS high command announced Kyama Mallesh of Ibrahim Patnam of Ranga Reddy district. Mallesh has to face Bhongir former MP Bhoora Narsaiah Goud who is candidate from BJP and also ruling Congress party candidate yet to be announced. Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy , Cine hero allu Arjun uncle Kancharla Chandar Shekar Reddy , BRS leaders Gutha Amith Reddy and Bhongir Former MLA P.Shekar Reddy who are likely to desert BRS are in the race for congress ticket for Bhongir MP seat.

It may be noted that even though BRS was in power in the state , Congress won both Nalgonda and Bhongir MP seats in parliament elections held in 2019.