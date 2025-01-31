Announcement of Cong MLC candidate soon says Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar : Minister Sridhar Babu said that the Congress candidate for the Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Medak graduate MLC seat will be announced in two to three days.

He clarified that the AICC is in the process of selecting a new candidate after sitting MLC Jeevan Reddy said that he would not contest. No matter who the MLC candidate is, the Congress will win, said the Minister, while speaking to media persons here on Thursday.

Sridhar Babu said that they went to Davos and brought huge investments with the aim of bringing industries and increasing employment opportunities in the State.

He said that efforts are being made to attract investments in second-tier and third-tier cities on a par with Hyderabad, and as part of that, the MSME policy was brought in Telangana for the first time last year, and this policy is known as the policy with productivity in the country.

He said that agro processing units are being brought in to benefit farmers, and the government’s goal is to establish mini MSME industries for women’s groups in rural ar-eas to provide financial stability.

He said that the discussion on Deep Seek has come up as a sensation in a situation where investments can be made with an investment of billions. He said that a product like Deep Seek can be brought in with less investment. He said that with intellectual power of our country a product like Deep Seek will be encouraged.

He said that the reopening of sugar factories will happen soon. It is planned to target December 2025, and they are thinking of restarting it before the start of the season. Minister Sridhar Babu clarified that the sugar factories will be reopened with the sup-port of the Central government.

