Another fire accident in Hyderabad, this time in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: fire accidents in the city has become frequesnt in recent times. After a fire mishap that took place in Habsiguda, another incident of fire mishap took place at a warehouse at Rajendranagar on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported so far. According to the fire officials the incident happened at a house that is converted into a warehouse and clothes are stored.



On information the local fire station personnel rushed to the spot. The fire fighters are making efforts to control the blaze.

A fire broke out in the Unlimited showroom located in a shopping complex in Habsiguda on Wednesday morning. The fire started on the 2nd and 3rd floors, possibly due to an electrical short circuit. Upon receiving information from locals, firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. The thick smoke from the fire spread to the surrounding areas, causing concern among residents, especially due to the nearby petrol station. The fire accident near the Uppal-Secunderabad main road resulted in heavy traffic congestion, causing difficulties for commuters.

In another incident at Hassan Nagar in Attapur, a fire broke out in a clothes warehouse spreading to two floors, requiring significant efforts from firefighters to extinguish the flames.

The Locals were worried due to the thick smoke generated by the fire while the officials took measures were taken to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses. Further details regarding these incidents are yet to be known.