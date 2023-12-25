Live
Just In
Another kid becomes victim of stray dog attacks, dies
The incident took place on December 8 at Sheikhpet of the city but the kid succumbed to injuries after undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital for 17 days
Hyderabad: Another infant lost his life in attack by stray dogs in Hyderabad. Doctors worked hard for 17 days to save the kid, who was injured in an attack by stray dogs, but to no avail. Tragedy took place in Sheikhpet of the city.
Anusha and Anji's 5-month-old son Sarath, who lives in a hut in Sheikhpet, lost his life in this incident. On December 8, Sarath was put to sleep in the cradle and the parents went to work. After coming back in the evening, Baby was seen crying with injuries. When he was taken to the nearest hospital immediately, the doctors advised parents to take him to Nilofar.
He was shifted to Osmania Hospital from Nilofar for better treatment. Doctors worked for 17 days to save the boy but Sharat succumbed to injuries on Monday morning. Anusha and Anji burst into tears.