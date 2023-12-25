  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Another kid becomes victim of stray dog attacks, dies

Stray dogs
x

Stray dogs

Highlights

The incident took place on December 8 at Sheikhpet of the city but the kid succumbed to injuries after undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital for 17 days

Hyderabad: Another infant lost his life in attack by stray dogs in Hyderabad. Doctors worked hard for 17 days to save the kid, who was injured in an attack by stray dogs, but to no avail. Tragedy took place in Sheikhpet of the city.

Anusha and Anji's 5-month-old son Sarath, who lives in a hut in Sheikhpet, lost his life in this incident. On December 8, Sarath was put to sleep in the cradle and the parents went to work. After coming back in the evening, Baby was seen crying with injuries. When he was taken to the nearest hospital immediately, the doctors advised parents to take him to Nilofar.

He was shifted to Osmania Hospital from Nilofar for better treatment. Doctors worked for 17 days to save the boy but Sharat succumbed to injuries on Monday morning. Anusha and Anji burst into tears.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X