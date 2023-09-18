‘Anti-devpt forces’ will face people’s wrath, warns CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday warned ‘anti- development forces’ of facing people’s wrath and defeat in the ensuing Assembly elections. He claimed that Telangana excelled in all fields and surpassed the big developed States in the country .

Participating in the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations here, he alleged that the rulers of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh were the main reason for the plight of Palamuru district people.

“The unity of people of Telangana resulted in rapid progress of the State on all fronts and made the youngest State of India, a role model for others”, KCR asserted. ‘The wheels of progress in Telangana will move fast, notwithstanding the efforts of the anti-progressive forces to obstruct it.’

“Our unity is our strength. Let us work together to achieve Bangaru Telangana. Let us continue the progress of the State,” he said. The government is celebrating Telangana National Integration Day to commemorate the merger of the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad with the Union on September 17, 1948.

The CM recalled the contribution of leaders, such as Doddi Komuraiah, Chakali Ailamma, Kumram Bheem, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Shoaibullah Khan, Suravaram Prathap Reddy, Swami Ramananda Theertha, Jamalapuram Keshavrao, Bandi Yadagiri, Suddala Hanumanthu, Kaloji Narayana Rao and Dasharathi, who played pivotal roles in shaping Telangana’s destiny.

Highlighting the development initiatives and numerous welfare schemes of his government, Rao stressed it was dedicated to distributing wealth to those in need. He reiterated his deep commitment to State’s development and welfare. He noted that the comprehensive and integrated development model adopted by Telangana was aimed to benefit all sections of society. He said the other States emulating Telangana schemes was testimony to the success of this model.

The CM said there was hardly a family in Telangana that had not benefited from government schemes, leading to a reduction in poverty and an increase in per capita income. ‘Telangana’s achievements in the power sector, per capita electricity consumption, per capita income, and provision of clean drinking water to 100 per cent households were evidence of the State’s progress.