Anti-Narcotics wing in Telangana soon to deal with drug menace

Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy said that the Anti-Narcotics wing in the state police department will be functional soon to deal with the drug menace.

It is known that the Chief Minister has passed orders to curb the drug supply in the state and take a strict action against those smuggling it. In a recent meeting, the CM also asked the police to create an exclusive wing with 1,000 personnel to deal with the drug menace.

On the directions of the CM, the police department has started Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW) at the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Mahender Reddy said the officers to monitor the drug menace and functioning of the wing are yet to be identified.

"The proposal pertaining to the identification of the officials will be soon sent to the state government. The wing will work exclusively only on curbing drug menace across Telangana and work in coordination with other government departments," he said, adding that the officials in the wing will be trained with all the latest technology, vehicles and training. "The aim of the wing is to bust drug mafia and break their networks," Mahender Reddy said.

About the drugs sale or supply in the city, people can inform the police about sale of drugs on 04027852080 or 9490616688.