AP Ambulances stopped yet again at Telangana-Andhra borders due to unavailability of covid passes

The restrictions have once again resumed at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border, with ambulances being stopped by Telangana police near Krishna district on Friday morning. The police are advising them to go back to Andhra Pradesh.



Earlier, two days ago, restrictions were imposed on the allowance of ambulances and covid patients into the Telangana state. However, the authorities stated that ambulances would be allowed only with the availability of beds and hospital permission. Telangana police have sent back unauthorized vehicles at the Jaggaiahpeta border in Krishna district while ordinary passengers are allowed. The situation is similar on the Kurnool-Telangana border. Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court was outraged and directed the Telangana government to allow the ambulances.



Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said that the Telangana government had permitted the AP people with certain conditions. He said that the travellers going to Telangana must get the pass from that state, and only those with this pass are allowed into the state of Telangana while those who go to the hospital due to health problems must take a certificate from the concerned hospital that the patient will be treated.



