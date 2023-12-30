AP and TS NCC contingent leaves for Delhi for Republic Day Camp

Secunderabad: A contingent of 128 cadets selected out of 1,30,000 cadets from both the States Andhra Pradesh and Telangana left to the Republic Day Camp in New Delhi.

The NCC cadets for the RD camp were selected after the best from each of the nine Groups through the Inter Group Competition with stringent selection procedures for the selection of cadets. They were trained and further shortlisted in the three Training Camps Pre RDC - I, Pre RDC- II and Pre RDC-III conducted at Military Garrison, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. Merit was given due weightage during the selection of the RDC contingent. The training and selection for various competitions like the March Past Contingent (only girl cadets this time) on the Kartavya Path, Best Cadet, PM's Rally, Cultural Shows (Group Song, Group Dance & Ballet), Aero Modelling & Ship Modelling, National Integration Awareness Programme, Flag Area & Line Area etc was done.

The cadets have been trained by experts in each of the fields. The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate contingent along with Instructional staff from NCC Directorate AP and Ts left for Delhi.

The NCC Directorate AP & TS secured second place in Thal Sainik Camp (TSC) and Nau Sainik Camp (NSC) and sixth position in Vayu Sainik Camp (VSC).

Deputy Director General Air Commodore VM Reddy expressed his confidence that the AP and Telangana Directorate Team would perform well. He along with the officers of the Directorate wished the cadets the best wishes and saw off the cadets at the Nampally Railway Station on Wednesday. The competitions span over one month and the team will be returning back on January 30.