Live
Just In
AP CM YS Jagan to meet BRS chief KCR in Hyd
Highlights
Recently, BRS chief KCR fell down in his farmhouse, was treated at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will come to Telangana on Thursday. Recently, BRS chief KCR fell down in his farmhouse, was treated at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad. He was discharged as his health improved after surgery. While he was in the hospital, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and many political and film celebrities visited him.
Jagan Mohan Reddy is coming to Hyderabad to visit former Chief Minister KCR, who is currently resting at Nandinagar in Banjara Hills. He will go directly to KCR's residence and visit him. He will inquire about his health condition.
