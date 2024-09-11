Live
Just In
AP DCM Pawan Kalyan Donates ₹1 Crore for Telangana Flood Relief
Highlights
In a generous move to aid flood victims in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Pawan Kalyan met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to present the donation check personally.
The significant contribution underscores Pawan Kalyan's commitment to supporting relief efforts in the region. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude to Pawan Kalyan for his support, acknowledging the importance of such contributions in the ongoing relief operations.
The donation reflects a strong sense of solidarity and support for those affected by the floods, highlighting the collaborative efforts of leaders across states in times of crisis.
