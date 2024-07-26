AP Telangana to receive heavy rains for next two days amid depression in Bay of Bengal

The Meteorological Department officials have issued heavy rain alert to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to series of depressions in the Bay of Bengal over the next two days.

According to meteorological forecasts, districts in Telangana, including Kumrambhim Asifabad, Mancherial and Peddapalli, can expect heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. The department has alerted residents to prepare for strong gusty winds as the weather intensifies.

The Disaster Management Agency has also predicted significant rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Manyam, Alluri, and Eluru districts, where light to moderate rains are expected on Friday. Additional light rains may occur in Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, and Kurnool districts.



Over the last four days, continuous rainfall has caused streams and bends to overflow, significantly filling ponds throughout both states. In the Godavari region, the flood flow has reached a concerning height of 48 feet near Bhadrachalam, prompting officials to issue a second danger warning.



As the weather conditions evolve, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and emphasize safety measures for residents in affected areas.

