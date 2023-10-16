APJ upheld India’s eminence

Wanaparthy: District Constituency Election Coordinator Wangur Pramod Reddy said that Dr APJ Abdul Kalam showed the greatness of India to the world.

On the occasion of APJ Abdul Kalam Jayanti, a blood donation camp was organized under the auspices of Shiv Sai Youth near Chelimilla Shri Venu Gopal Swamy Temple in Kishtareddypet in Pebbair mandal on Sunday.

Pramod Reddy attended the programme as the chief guest. After paying rich tributes to Dr Kalam, he inaugurated the blood donation camp. Speaking on this occasion, he reminded that the former President brought recognition to India in the fields of science and technology. He said Kalam was a great man who sacrificed his life for bolstering the defence of the country and dedicated his entire life to ISRO. He lived the life of a common man despite holding the highest office of the country. He appreciated that on the occasion of Antti Mahenidu’s birth anniversary, around 30 members of Shiv Sai Youth volunteered donated blood.