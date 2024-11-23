Applicants squirm as 5 cams conk out at Uppal RTA office

Hyderabad: Hundreds of applicants at the RTA office in Uppal expressed their frustration over the long wait times for the camera process related to transport services. They claimed that out of the six cameras available in the office, only one was in operation, leading to significant delays.

According to the applicants, the office is equipped with six cameras intended to facilitate the processing of applications and documentation of transport-related services. However, they noted that only one of these cameras was operational at the time, which created a bottleneck in the workflow. It has been observed that the cameras were dysfunctional for the last few days.

The services at RTA include RCs, DLs, C-books, duplicate licenses, renewal cards, and over total 56 transport-related transactions.

“The situation led to significant delays for applicants, and they were forced to wait for several minutes to complete their transactions. There is also a chaotic atmosphere within the office, as applicants were frustrated by the lengthy queue and jostled for attention for updates on their status,” said Katari Venkatesh, an applicant standing in a queue.

Another applicant said that the long wait caused them to miss other work, as half of the day goes for a single transport-related service; further, the applicant exacerbated their dissatisfaction with the service. Some applicants expressed their disappointment with the lack of communication from the staff regarding the nonfunctional cameras in other counters, which delays the work and expected wait times.

Telangana State Auto and Motor Vehicle Association general secretary, M Dayanand, said that as per the transport rule, each counter must have a camera for the transport-related transaction; however, the Uppal RTA has only one camera, which is delaying the transactions and forcing applicants to stand in long queues. “The officers must take action to address the issue; the RTA should either repair the non-functioning cameras or increase the number of operational units to better serve the public,” he added.

Dayanand pointed out that there are no separate queues for women and senior citizens in the office. All applicants were forced to stand in a single lane. “For the other offices, including Khairtabad, Secunderabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal, and others, they have enough cameras for the transactions; however, the Uppal RTA office is working with a single camera,” said Dayanand.