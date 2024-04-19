  • Menu
Applications are invited for Junior Colleges Scheme District Scheduled Castes Development Officer Ramlal

Scheduled Castes Development Department Officer U. Ram Lal said that online applications are being invited for the junior colleges scheme

Nagarkurnool: Scheduled Castes Development Department Officer U. Ram Lal said that online applications are being invited for the junior colleges scheme. For the academic year 2024-25, admissions will be provided to SC students in private colleges under the Reputed Scheme of Reputed (Corporate) Junior Colleges. He mentioned that the private junior colleges of the district will be newly selected.

Interested Avet Junior Colleges are advised to apply with documents. He said that the district selection committee will prepare the short list of the named junior colleges. Good enough accommodation with all basic amenities.

JEE/ Consistently high success in entrance exams like EMCET fold Full details of the rules can be found on the website epass.cgg.gov.in. Last date for college registration is 27.04.2024. 8309811279 To be contacted, District Scheduled Caste Development Officer Ram Lal said in a statement

