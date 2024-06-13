  • Menu
Applications are invited to integrated training for SC,ST,BC candidates for UPSSC

Highlights

District Tribal Welfare Officer Srinivas has announced that applications are being accepted for integrated training for eligible SC, ST, and BC candidates.

Gadwal: District Tribal Welfare Officer Srinivas has announced that applications are being accepted for integrated training for eligible SC, ST, and BC candidates. This training, organized by the Telangana State Tribal Welfare Department, aims to prepare candidates for the Civil Services Examinations (Prelims, Mains, and Interview) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in 2025.

Eligibility Requirements:

- Annual family income should not exceed Rs. 3 lakhs.

Application Process:

- Interested candidates should apply by visiting [studycircle.cgg.gov.in](http://studycircle.cgg.gov.in) and [twd.telangana.gov.in](http://twd.telangana.gov.in).

- The application deadline is the 30th of this month.

Training Details:

- The training will be conducted at the Tribal Welfare Residential Coaching Center located in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad.

- Candidates will be selected through an Objective Type Aptitude Test.

Ensure to submit your application before the deadline to take advantage of this opportunity.

