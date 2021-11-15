Applications pour in for liquor shop license in Telangana

To grab the liquor shop license in Telangana, numerous applications are being filed by the people and according to the officials of excise department, so far 6,600 applications have been received until today.

The excise department of Telangana has invited online applications for the liquor shop license with Rs 2 lakh non-refundable fee. The government will allocate the licenses for 2,620 liquor shops in the state from December 1.

Meanwhile, the officials said that they received 3,750 applications on Monday. The highest number of 1,064 applications were filed from Khammam district so far and 684 applications in a single day on Monday. In Hyderabad too, 277 have been filed so far.

In 2019, a total of 49,000 applications were received for liquor shop licenses. Officials estimate that number could rise to more than 50,000 this time.