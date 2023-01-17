Appoint new PRC, implement it from July 2023: Bandi Sanjay Kumar to CM

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded the State government to form a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and implement the revised pay scales for government employees and teachers.

In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he demanded immediate setting up of new PRC; also, to stipulate three months to seek the PRC report and implement it from July 2023.

In his letter, Bandi said the validity of the first PRC, headed by retired IAS officer C R Biswal after the formation of Telangana, would expire by June 30, 2023. The new PRC has to come into force from July 1, 2023. However, the KCR government had not appointed the PRC till now. "It amounts to cheating lakhs of employees and teachers. How could the government implement the revised pay scales without a PRC report, he asked.

Bandi charged that the government seemed to avoid revision of pay scales by deliberately dodging the appointment of a new PRC. He said the delaying tactics will cause injustice to the employees. "It is not acceptable. If the State government fails to appoint a PRC, the BJP will launch a huge agitation across State on behalf of the employees and teachers," he warned.

He recalled that the employees and teachers had played a major role in the movement for a separate State by paralyzing the administration for nearly 42 days as part of 'Sakalajanula Samme' (strike by all sections of people of Telangana). "The CM has the moral responsibility to protect the legitimate rights of the employees in their own State; but he is cheating them at every stage,".

Bandi pointed out that the government was not paying salaries to the employees and teachers on the first of every month. "The CM has ruined their lives by transferring them indiscriminately in the name of implementing GO 317, he said in the letter. Besides, the State BJP chief pointed out that the government had not released four installments of the employees' dearness allowance to date.

"The first PRC report, which was supposed to be implemented with effect from July 1, 2018, had been delayed for nearly 21 months. Even the arrears have not been paid in several cases," he pointed out.