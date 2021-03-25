Appreciable fall in day temperatures in Telangana

Begumpet: Dry weather prevailed over Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday. There was no rain, contrary to the forecast of thunderstorms in several districts. For the first time in this season, the highest maximum temperature touched 39 degrees Celsius in Mahbubnagar, as summer is nearing.

According to the IMD bulletin there was an appreciable fall in day temperatures in some parts some parts. However, there was no large change in many areas. The temperatures were normal in many parts and appreciably below normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The day temperatures elsewhere were: Bhadrachalam 38.6 deg C, Medak 37.6, Khammam 37.2, Nalgonda 36.5, Hyderabad 35.7, Dundigal 34.7, Nizamabad &Ramagundam 34.4 each, Hakimpet&Hanamkonda 34 each and Adilabad 33.8.

In Hyderabad, the day temperatures from March 25 to 30 are to go up from one-three degrees Celsius, as against 35.7 recorded during the last 24 hours. The forecast is 36, 37, 38, 38, 38 and 38 deg C respectively. The corresponding night temperatures will be 24, 24, 24, 23, 23 and 23 deg C.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. The minimum temperatures fell appreciably ranging from -2.1 to -4 degrees Celsius in some parts. However, there was no large change in many parts. The temperatures were normal in many parts and below normal in some other area. They were appreciably below normal by -3.1 to -5 deg C in some parts.

The other minimum temperatures in the State were: Medak 19.5, Ramagundam 19.6, Hanamkonda 20.5, Nalgonda 21, Hakimpet 21.7, Dundigal& Nizamabad 23 each, Bhadrachalam 23.6, , Hyderabad 23.8, Khammam 24 and Mahbubnagar 25.1.