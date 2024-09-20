Arbitrary Arrests Won't Sustain People's Governance: Revanth Reddy

"Do you think arbitrary detentions are people's governance?"

During a protest at Praja Bhavan in response to farmers' demands, police preemptively arrested BRS Jogulamba Gadwal district coordinator Kurva Pallayya and transferred him to the Aija Mandal police station.

Speaking on the occasion, district coordinator Kurva Pallayya said, "Revanth Reddy cannot deceive the farmers through detentions." He criticized the current administration, saying:

"You deceived the farmers with false promises to come to power, and now you are backtracking, leaving them in distress."

"It is under your governance that farmers will turn against you."

He further demanded that the government should immediately fulfill the promises made to farmers, specifically:

Waiving ₹2 lakh in loans for every farmer without any conditions.

Providing the "Rythu Bharosa" (Farmers' Support) scheme to farmers by the end of September.

He warned that if the government does not deliver on loan waivers and "Rythu Bharosa" by the end of this month, he is prepared to go on a hunger strike.