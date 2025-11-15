Archery selection trials begin for tribal students

Kothagudem

The erstwhile Khammam District Archery Association conducted the junior and senior archery selection trials at the Kinnerasani Model Sports School on Friday, drawing enthusiastic participation from tribal students across the region.

Deputy Director (Tribal Welfare) Ashok attended the event as the chief guest, along with Sports Officer Gopala Rao, Archery Association of India Development Committee member Putta Shankarayya, and Olympic Association Vice-President Yugandhar Reddy.

Inaugurating the district-level selections, Deputy Director Ashok said that the government is extending significant support to promote sports among tribal students living in remote forest areas. He noted that the Kinnerasani Model Sports School, established for boys and girls from tribal backgrounds, has been offering quality training to help them excel in archery.

“Students here have immense talent, and with the right guidance and training, they can progress to state and national platforms. We aim to ensure that tribal youth get every opportunity to shine in archery and other sports,” he said. Ashok urged the Archery Association to further strengthen training initiatives and support emerging talent. Development Committee member Putta Shankarayya assured that the association would continue its efforts to nurture skilled archers from the district.