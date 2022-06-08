Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

So far, the education system in India was more focussed on giving diplomas and degrees. Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education.

Education system should change with time

Many sweeping changes are taking place in Higher Education Sector in India as well as the World across. The New Education Policy-2020 launched by the Government of India has triggered further changes coupled with technology and digital resources augmenting it. The present day world is dominated by science and technology that is transforming the world from knowledge society to virtual world. The Indian society which is known as agrarian and growing one, needs to adopt more and more skill oriented courses coupled with compulsory add on courses on human values, spiritual values and universal humanist values to provide large scale opportunities to the growing young generation. Parallel training on skills as well as shaping of the human mind should be extended through suitable pedagogical methodologies for all round human development holistically.

-Chinthoju Bhaskar, Social activist, Rajanna-Sircilla

Degree without skills is of no use

Degrees and diplomas without skills are of no use. Present curriculum of degrees and diplomas are not up to the mark to suit the needs of industries, in view of this, it is right time to change the syllabus which caters the needs of industries and provides employment to students

-Madugula Prasad, Graduate, Vemulapally mandal, Nalgonda

Skill-based education need to be given priority

While a small country like Japan is moving ahead in all aspects with skilled people and by using the latest technology even after it's debacle in the second world war, we are not learning any lessons on the importance of skill and research in the field of education. This is a high time to review and realize a realistic education system to pave a better future for the new generations of the nation.

-S Srinivas Reddy, Advocate, Nalgonda

Grads loosing opportunities due to lack of skill development

If we analyse the secret behind the developed countries, it is education with a strong foundation of theory, practical and research. In our system of education, we missed both practicals and research which pushed our students and youth to back benches in employment. This must be rectified with research oriented education to make our students worthy and to grab opportunities at domestic and international level.

-Yadagiri, Post Graduate, Business man, Nalgonda