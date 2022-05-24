Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

So far, the education system in India was more focussed on giving diplomas and degrees. Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education.

Need of hour is skill-based education

The need of the hour is skill-based education. The truth is that at least 50 per cent of the engineering grads produced in India remain unplaced. Only 3 per cent of students have adequate skills to get into core software. A majority of engineering colleges do not have research wings which would make students industry-ready. The institutions need to teach problem-solving skills. Otherwise, it's difficult to prepare students to match the employability criterion. Against this backdrop, the government should give impetus on skill development programmes by allocating adequate funds for the research and development.

-Konishetti Sreedhar, Self-Employed, Hanumakonda

Many students lack communication skills

Whether our educational institutions are like factories that just churn out students? This is a pertinent question that has to be addressed by the people who are at the helm of affairs of higher education. Unfortunately, the majority of the institutions/universities which focus on academic programmes seldom give thrust on skill development. It's true that the majority of the graduates and postgraduates lack communication skills as well as practical knowledge in their stream of education. It's high time that we focus on skill development along with academic programmes including research.

-K Purushotham, Rtd DFO, Warangal

Skill development helps in achieving goals

A diploma or degree is an entry pass that can just earn the job, but it cannot help to grow further without the skill. Skill development enhances the proficiency of a person in any particular area. It helps you to achieve your goals, gives confidence, and gives you motivation for working too. Thus, it is important to evolve skill training among children from an early age itself.

­-Golle Maruthi, Junior Assistant, Satavahana University, Karimnagar

Skill development plays vital role in a student's life

Skill development plays vital role in students' life that enhances the proficiency of a person in any particular area. Skill-based education is definitely more effective and purpose-driven, which helps students to receive a clear objective along with a vibrant culture. But now a days' education system is totally different, what they are learning in practical life nothing is been reflected. Education and employment availability is totally different.

-Dr C Padma, associate professor, Vanita Degree College for Womens, Hyderabad