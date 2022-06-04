Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

So far, the education system in India was more focussed on giving diplomas and degrees. Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education.

Skill education is need of the hour

Skill education is the need of the hour. Academic degrees alone will not be good enough to get jobs. Attaining a degree is a sign of formal education, but it no longer guarantees individual growth. The job market is keen on skills rather than academic achievements.

Skill-building is entirely different from the traditional academic programmes. The industry needs practical and hands-on experience on latest technology. One should understand that skill education has acquired a greater importance in the current socio-economic context of the country. Higher education institutions must respond to the needs of the job market.

- Gurijala Sriram Reddy, Sarpanch, Damera, Hanumakonda

Value-based & skill-oriented education is essential

The meaning of education is narrowed down to obtaining degrees and certificates in modern times. The prime purpose of education in any civilised country is to shape the character of students on the one hand and hone their skills on the other. A fine balance of value-based and skill-oriented education is the need of the hour. In the mad pursuit of degrees that could fetch monetary benefits, educational institutions across the country have distanced themselves from holistic education.

-Siravena Swapna Nagaraju, social activist, Karimnagar

Skill improvement necessary

Any employer refers to a team of experts and skilled persons as employees for growth of his organisation/industry. Unfortunately our system of education is not catering to needs of employers, leading to students losing opportunities or forcing to join unskilled jobs with less salaries. Hence there is need to improve skill during the course of study.

-Pavan, private employee, Miryalaguda

