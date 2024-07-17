Area hospital and Bhadradri temple transfers baffle locals

Bhadrachalam: The State government’s decision of recent transfers is causing concern to the residents of the Bhadrachalam area. While there is no enthusiasm for transfers in some departments, the administration at Government Area Hospital, which is a major focus for tribals in the medical field, is worried. However, the priests of Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam are against the transfers. As it is, the administration states that there are not enough doctors at the hospital. “Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital is going to get a huge shock in the form of transfers,” they opine. It may be recalled, as part of the implementation of GO No 317, half the nursing posts are vacant, and some others will go in the current transfers.

Meanwhile, doctors declared that 40% are eligible for transfers and many applied. In the 200-bed Bhadrachalam Area Hospital, there are 207 posts in the departments of doctors, surging, paramedical and administrative, out of which 117 people are working on regular and contract basis; 90 posts are vacant. Out of 53 nursing posts, 17 are regular and six are working on contract basis while 30 posts are vacant.

Notably, existing doctors who have been working here for a long time, are eager to go to other districts as part of the transfers. As Bhadrachalam is completely an agency area, many doctors and staff are not interested in coming to the hospital.

In the past, the Collector had issued several notifications to fill the vacant posts through contract method, but the posts have not been filled as no one came forward.

At this moment, with the transfers undertaken by the government, it is seen that all the posts in the area hospital are vacant. Out of 17 regular doctors currently working, nine people have applied for transfers. With this, hospital superintendent, RMO and other key in-charge posts will also be vacant. The transfer list has been released with the names of 16 nursing staff and two senior assistants.

There is a possibility that details of those being transferred and new arrivals will be fully known in another two or three days. The residents of this area want the district authorities to pay special attention to fill all the posts of doctors and nurses in the area hospital.

Meanwhile, another strange situation has arisen at Bhadrachalam Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam. According to the government regulations, priests, officers, and staff who have been working in the same place for a long time must be transferred.

However, it is noteworthy that the priests who work in the Ram temple are those who work in lineage from the generation of Bhakta Ram Dasu, the builder of the temple.