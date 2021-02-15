X
Armed with a pistol, cop creates flutter

Head constable moving with a gun near MGM Hospital in Warangal on Saturday night
Highlights

Armed with a 9mm pistol, a constable has created a flutter at Sri Venugopala Swamy temple near MGM Hospital here on Saturday night. It’s learnt that the constable was heavily drunk.

Warangal: Armed with a 9mm pistol, a constable has created a flutter at Sri Venugopala Swamy temple near MGM Hospital here on Saturday night. It's learnt that the constable was heavily drunk. The police rushed to the spot and took him into custody after they got wind of the news from the locals. The police, who recovered the pistol from the constable, shifted him to Matwada police station.

The accused has been identified as 53-year-old Kondaviti Vigneswara Balaprasad (53), a Head Constable belonging to the Armed Reserve (AR) working as a Prisoner Escort in the MGM Hospital. It's learnt that the constable, who consumed liquor, created commotion among the locals by wielding the weapon. Matwada Sub-inspector P Srinivas Reddy said that a case has been registered under the Arms Act against the constable. Meanwhile, the AR wing has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

