Arrest part of political partisan action: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, describing it as undemocratic.

Rao said the arrest of Sisodia was part of political partisan action. The Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi strongly condemns the arrest. "Unable to face the AamAadmi Party politically, the BJP-led Central government was trying to implicate the AAP leadership in false cases.

Recently, the BJP, which suffered a severe defeat in the local body elections in Delhi, has been arresting AAP leaders as a mere act of partisanship, alleged Rao.

He said in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP has tried to win the mayor's seat by using money and muscle power. "The country saw how badly the BJP behaved during the election of the Delhi mayor. The Supreme Court also intervened in the matter. The BJP is unable to digest AAP capturing the Mayor's post. Unable to face AAP politically, it instructed the CBI to arrested Sisodia in the liquor scam".

" We strongly condemn this. The BJP is trying to tarnish the democratic political system. The BJP is threatening rival and Opposition parties in the country with ED, CBI and IT. The BJP's games will not work," asserted Rao.