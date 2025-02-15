Arts College Students Visit Ancient Temple on Field Trip

Nagar kurnool: Faculty and students of Government Degree & PG College (Arts and Commerce), located on Sripuram Road, Nagarkurnool, visited Nandi Vaddeman (Vardhamanapuram) as part of a historical field trip.

During the trip, students learned in detail about the history of the Kakatiya Empire and the ancient glory of Vardhamanapuram. The region is home to several ancient temples, some of which date back to the Kakatiya period. The presence of Nandi, Lord Shiva’s sacred vehicle, is believed to be the reason behind the name ‘Nandi Vaddeman’. The Shani temple in this area is particularly famous.

After learning about the history, the students offered prayers at the Shani temple and explored its premises. This visit helped them gain a deeper understanding of historical significance, culture, and traditions.

College Principal Y. Krishnaiah emphasized that field trips not only enhance students’ historical awareness but also contribute to their spiritual development.

The trip was attended by Vice Principal Dr. Dharma, along with faculty members Satish, Dr. Ravinder, Dr. Chandrasekhar, Sudhakar, Naresh, and Dr. Rathlavath Krishna. The students actively participated and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.