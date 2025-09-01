Aruna vows to bring Gadwal back to MBNR Parl constituency

Mahabubnagar/Gadwal: Ina major assurance to the people of Gadwal, BJP National Vice President and Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna objected to Gadwal being merged with Nagarkurnool Parliament after bifurcation, calling it a political mistake made out of rivalry.

She assured that she will work to correct it during the next reorganization by bringing Gadwal back under Mahabubnagar Parliament.

She announced that she will personally visit Gadwal once every 15 days to oversee works and revive the long-stalled development in the region. Speaking at the Guru Vandana programme organised by the Telangana Private Teachers’ Union (TPUS) at Ananta Convention Hall, Aruna expressed concern that Gadwal, once a model for progress, has now been left behind due to negligence under successive governments. Aruna criticised the Congress and BRS regimes for pushing Gadwal into backwardness and said that except for the development initiatives taken during her tenure as MLA, no visible progress has taken place.

Highlighting the poor state of infrastructure, Aruna said the district is dotted with pothole-ridden roads and basic amenities have been ignored.

“As a daughter of this region, I cannot remain a silent spectator. From now onwards, I will come here once every 15 days and restart the halted works to restore Gadwal’s past glory,” she declared, assuring the people of Nadigadda.