Asaduddin thanks KCR for not supporting Citizenship Amendment Bill

Highlights

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not supporting Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"Thankful to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the parliament. And I am urging Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rethink his decision of supporting the central government," Owaisi said addressing the public at Darussalam grounds late on Saturday night.

Owaisi said that people who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens should fly the National flag at their homes. He also added that the fight is not only for Muslims but for all as Indians.

"The government is doubting our loyalty towards India. We rejected the offer of Jinnah who came to Hyderabad 70 years ago and urged us to come to Pakistan," said Owaisi.

Further, he asked the public to hold non-violent protests against the act and maintain peace.

22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT

