ASD voters to be photographed at polling booths

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission has directed the election officials to take thumb impression and also photograph of the voter, who claims to be in the list of ASD (absentee, shifted and duplicate/death) and comes for voting.

The Commission was of the opinion that the names of some absentee, shifted and duplicate/death (ASD) electors continue to appear on the electoral rolls even after making efforts to remove such names and this would create a scope for impersonation.

The Commission wanted the officials to make sure that the identity documents of the voter is accurately registered by the concerned polling officer on the counterfoil of the ballot paper.

The thumb impression of such electors should be obtained in addition to signature. After the voting, such electors will also be photographed and the record will also be maintained.

The micro observers have been asked to ensure the instructions are followed meticulously.