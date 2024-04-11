Asian civet cat spotted in Gangaram forests

Nagarkurnool: A passer-by spotted a rare Asian farm civet cat lying down in the Gangaram forest of Bijinepalli mandal and informed the forest officials. Residents of Bhimudi Thanda found a civet cat lying unconscious on the forest path on Thursday.

But not knowing what it was, they informed the forest officials. On receiving the information, Gangaram Forest Section Officer Chanti and Beat Officer Mohan identified and seized the civet cat. After that, treatment was provided by the veterinary officer. He said that an unknown animal attacked a civet cat that came to fetch water in the forest and seriously injured it.

At present, the civet cat has been kept under observation at Mammaipalli nursery near Buddharam. Veterinary doctors said that its health is stable now. Animal lovers are surprised to find traces of this rare civet cat in Gangaram forests.