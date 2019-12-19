Asifabad: Accused in Samatha case plead not guilty
All the three accused -- Sheik Babu, Sheik Shabuddin, Sheik Makhdoom refused to admit raping and killing of the woman in the Fasttrack court.
The rape and murder which took place a few days before the Disha case have sent shock waves among the people in Komaram-Bheem Asifabad district. The accused told the court that they were not guilty and the police had foisted false cases against them.
A FastTrack court in Adilabad is dealing with the case and an advocate Raheem filed a discharge petition stating that there is no direct evidence in the case. Accepting Rahim's plea to argue for the accused, the court adjourned the case tomorrow.
It is known that a woman was brutally raped and killed in Yellapattar of Lingapur mandal last month.
19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT