Asifabad should be on top in CM Cup competitions: Collector

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that the district should stand first in the CM Cup-2024 competitions. As part of the CM Cup-2024 competitions, district Tribal Welfare Officer and District Youth Sports Development Officer lit the sports torch and unveiled the sports flag and started the volleyball and 800 meters race competitions.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that the district level competitions which are being held as part of CM cup should be made successful. He said that after completion of competitions at the gram panchayat, mandal and municipal levels, the best performing athletes were selected for the district-level competitions. He said that teams from 15 mandals, Khagaj Nagar and Asifabad municipalities of the district are participating in these competitions.

In these competitions, competitions will be held in 17 types of sports and the best athletes at the district level will be selected for the state level competitions. The State level competitions will be held in Hyderabad from December 27 to January 2, 2025, and it is hoped that the district athletes will show their best performance in these competitions and make the district proud by securing the first place.

He said that sports can improve self-confidence and improve talent, discipline and enhance physical fitness. He said that the players should participate in the competitions with sportsmanship spirit, taking the wins and losses equally. Gukesh, who was 18 years old, became the winner of the World Chess Championship and made the country proud.

Tribal Sports Development Officer Meena Reddy, Tribal Welfare department officials, physical directors, trainers, students and students participated in this programme.