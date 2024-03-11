ASP Paritosh Pankaj injures in CM Revanth programme

Bhadrachalam: Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj on Monday was injured while doing his duties. ASP Paritosh who was doing duty in CM Revanth Reddy visits at Bhadrachalam on Indiramma Housing scheme launching, the escort vehicle of CM hit the ASP at Marketing grounds who was on duty.

The incident happened when the CM was coming to participate in a meeting after offering pujas to Lord Rama. The injured ASP was shifted to a private hospital near the venue. After the examined the doctors he was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. The Doctor said the ASP suffered a hand fracture and was injured in the face. His condition was stable, no serious injuries , he said.