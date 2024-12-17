Live
- Google Unveils Veo 2: A Powerful AI Video Generator to Rival OpenAI's Sora
- Allu Arjun's Visit to Sandhya Theatre Sparks Security Concerns
- Actress Shanaya Sharma to Shine in ‘Ajab Gajab Ishq’
- ‘Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes’ trailer promises a blend of mystery and entertainment
- Supreme Court Orders Status Quo In Malankara Orthodox-Jacobite Church Dispute
- Wanaparthy govt degree college goldens jubilee celebrations held
- MRPL’s New Bitumen Unit to Strengthen India’s Road Infrastructure
- Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Kerala’s Ernakulam, Sparks Local Protests
- DMK Leader TKS Elangovan Slams ‘One Nation One Election’ Proposal As Unconstitutional
- Bengaluru Police To Challenge Karnataka High Court’s Bail Order For Actor Darshan And Co-Accused
Just In
Assembly Adjourned, To Resume Tomorrow at 10 AM
Highlights
The Assembly sessions have been adjourned and are scheduled to resume tomorrow at 10 AM.
Hyderabad: The Assembly sessions have been adjourned and are scheduled to resume tomorrow at 10 AM. The proceedings, which are a key part of the legislative process, will reconvene as per the new schedule.
The discussions are expected to address important issues, with legislators preparing for debates and deliberations on key agendas. Further updates on the developments in the Assembly are anticipated in tomorrow’s session.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS