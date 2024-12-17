  • Menu
Assembly Adjourned, To Resume Tomorrow at 10 AM
Highlights

The Assembly sessions have been adjourned and are scheduled to resume tomorrow at 10 AM.

Hyderabad: The Assembly sessions have been adjourned and are scheduled to resume tomorrow at 10 AM. The proceedings, which are a key part of the legislative process, will reconvene as per the new schedule.

The discussions are expected to address important issues, with legislators preparing for debates and deliberations on key agendas. Further updates on the developments in the Assembly are anticipated in tomorrow’s session.

