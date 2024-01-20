Live
- Kurnool district collector inaugurates meeting hall at RDO office
- ‘Fighter’ clears censors; locks run-time of 166 minutes
- Arshad Warsi shares about his challenging childhood
- Chahatt Khanna declines to be part of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’
- Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Gandhi’ begins shooting in Gujarat
- Dharmavaram TDP leader complains to Municipal Commissioner over shortage of drinking water
- Samsung Grand Republic Day Sale: Get Mega Offers on Samsung.com
- Teachers’ associations in Bengal object to change in timing for Class 10, 12 board exams
- Northeast witnessing peace, progress due to PM Modi's effort: Amit Shah
- Assembly election results will be repeated in Parliament elections, says Revanth Reddy
Just In
Assembly election results will be repeated in Parliament elections, says Revanth Reddy
Highlights
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy made sensational statements during his visit to London.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy made sensational statements during his visit to London. He made harsh remarks against KCR, stating that the results of the Assembly elections will be repeated in the Parliament elections and that BRS will be buried 100 meters deep.
in turn, former minister Niranjan Reddy responded by criticizing Revanth for defaming the state with inappropriate comments. Niranjan Reddy also mentioned that Revanth's statements were seen as lacking intelligence and that people were laughing at what he said.
Additionally, Niranjan Reddy said that even Chandrababu could do anything to KCR and questioned what Revanth Reddy could do.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS