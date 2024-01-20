Assembly election results will be repeated in Parliament elections, says Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy made sensational statements during his visit to London. He made harsh remarks against KCR, stating that the results of the Assembly elections will be repeated in the Parliament elections and that BRS will be buried 100 meters deep.

in turn, former minister Niranjan Reddy responded by criticizing Revanth for defaming the state with inappropriate comments. Niranjan Reddy also mentioned that Revanth's statements were seen as lacking intelligence and that people were laughing at what he said.

Additionally, Niranjan Reddy said that even Chandrababu could do anything to KCR and questioned what Revanth Reddy could do.